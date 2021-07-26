UK could end quarantine for travellers from France -The Times

– Britain is expected to remove France from its “amber” category of coronavirus risk countries and could drop quarantine for travellers from France as soon as next week, The Times reported on Monday.

The plan to relax restrictions placed on travellers from France comes after officials appeared to acknowledge the threat from the Beta variant of the coronavirus had been contained, the newspaper said https://bit.ly/3i44Uex.

Under the current system anyone arriving from France will have to quarantine at home or in other accommodation for five to 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.