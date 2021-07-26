BREAKING NEWS
A high diver jumps into the Neretva

Some 30 men are taking part in the 455th edition of the Old Bridge Diving competition in Mostar, in Bosnia, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

This prestigious Balkan competition was won this year by Serbian Dragan Milnovic, who won the "swallow" discipline, which consists of diving head down from the arch some 26 metres above the Neretva River.

