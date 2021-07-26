This marble quarry has an impressive depth of 70 metres.
The area is accustomed to the constant hum of machines with the odd interruption of trucks taking out blocks of marble.
But today is a special day - instead of machinery, it is music that can be heard.
There is a concert taking place in the marble quarry.
The 'Marble Mile' festival, which is in its third year, is organised by the Erza International Art Foundation and Polevskoy Local Government, with support from other state and public organisations.
The aim of the festival this year is to unite different cultures and peoples, with folk music being performed in several languages - Russian, Greek, Latin, Georgian, Ukrainian, and Serbian.
The Ural region is traditionally an industrial region, but events such as the festival enable it to open up and serve an important cultural purpose.
