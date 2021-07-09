Two people killed as strong thunderstorm hits Czech Republic

Two people have been killed in the Czech Republic after strong thunderstorms brought high winds and torrential rain to central Europe.

Police confirmed on Thursday that two people had died after their car was struck by a falling tree near the southern town of Pisek, around 90 kilometres from Prague.

Two children, who were also in the car, were injured and taken to hospital.

According to the police, the two victims were strangers who had offered to drive the children home in the storm. Their parents, who had continued on foot, were unharmed.

In the southwest of the country, a railway track was blocked by fallen trees while another one was flooded.

Meteorologists had issued a warning that extreme thunderstorms were forecast to hit the central part of the country.

Two weeks ago, the area was devastated by a rare tornado, which killed at least five people and injured hundreds of others.

Around 1,200 houses were damaged and several cars overturned in what is believed to be the most devastating tornado in modern Czech history.