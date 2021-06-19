BREAKING NEWS
Ethiopian Orthodox believers celebrate St. Michael's day ahead of elections

Thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox believers dressed in white celebrate the anniversary of Saint Michael in Bahir Dar, the capital city of the Amhara region, the second-largest, in northern Ethiopia.

Saint Michael is one of the major saints in Ethiopian Orthodox Christianity, a centuries-old faith at the heart of an ancient and proud civilisation that has evolved into Africa's second-most populous nation.

