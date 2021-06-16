BREAKING NEWS
A smart robot with bottles of Zamzam water to reduce direct contact with staff to prevent COVID-19 infections during the yearly hajj pilgrimage.

Smart robots distribute holy water from the well of Zamzam to pilgrims in a bid to avoid contact between workers and people amid Covid precautions ahead of the coming Hajj season at the holy site of Mecca.

Saudi Arabia said it will allow 60,000 residents vaccinated against Covid to perform this year's hajj, but Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.

