Smart robots distribute holy water from the well of Zamzam to pilgrims in a bid to avoid contact between workers and people amid Covid precautions ahead of the coming Hajj season at the holy site of Mecca.
Saudi Arabia said it will allow 60,000 residents vaccinated against Covid to perform this year's hajj, but Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.
More No Comment
Biden-Putin meeting opens with reporters shoving
Putin tells Biden he hopes meeting will be productiveRussian President
Biden and Putin shake hands at summit venue
Security, empty streets ahead of Geneva summit
Activists in Gaza and far-right Israelis march
Coulthard-driven Red Bull F1 car takes on inverted race plane
EU leaders meet US Biden for EU-US Summit in Brussels
Scotland fans eager for England clash after Czech loss
Italy's Mt. Etna erupts, putting on dramatic show
Hungary's Babod Off-Road Festival is back
Displaced Syrians vaccinated against COVID-19
Experts take the pulse of DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano
Hungary: Mud flies at Babod Off-Road Festival
Myanmar: Protesters burn ASEAN flag
Lyon's dance biennale is back