Roads were flooded, underpasses filled with muddy waters and waterways broke their banks as heavy rain battered parts of Germany on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to hundreds of incidents as the adverse weather, which has struck the country over the past few days, caused major flooding in some regions.
In Berthelsdorf, in the western Saxony region, floodwaters ran down streets and submerged cars while fire crews also helped pump muddy waters out of homes.
Authorities had issued severe weather warnings on Saturday for parts of Germany, a day after a man was killed and a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in separate storm-related incidents.
