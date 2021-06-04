Fully vaccinated travellers from EU countries will be able to enter France without taking a COVID-19 test from June 9, according to new guidance issued by the French government.

However, fully inoculated visitors from the United Kingdom and the United States will still be required to produce a negative test result -- although a previous requirement for them to quarantine will be removed, and non-essential travel will no longer be banned.

The UK and the US are classed as orange under a "traffic lights" travel system France is introducing, with countries categorised according to their health situations. Non-vaccinated visitors will need to provide a vital reason for entry, a negative test, and will also have to quarantine for seven days.

"Green" countries include all EU countries as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Lebanon and Singapore. No vital reason for entry will be needed, and only non-vaccinated travellers will still have to take a PCR or antigen test of fewer than 72 hours.

Countries classed "red" include South Africa, Brazil, India and Turkey. Whether vaccinated or not, all visitors will need to provide a vital reason for entry, a negative test, and a quarantine period of seven to 10 days will be imposed upon arrival.