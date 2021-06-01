A baby in England has been the first patient on the country’s NHS to receive a potentially life-saving new gene therapy to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Five month-old Arthur Morgan was given a dose of the treatment known as Zolgensma at Evelina London Children's Hospital on May 25.

Arthur was born in December last year and diagnosed with SMA, a rare and debilitating neuromuscular disease which prevents muscle development, just a few weeks ago.

Babies born with SMA experience problems with movement, breathing and swallowing.

The novel gene therapy treatment, produced by US pharma giant Novartis Gene Therapies, repairs affected cells at the genetic level, making it easier to treat and manage the disease.

But the wonder drug comes at a price.

"When we found out that Arthur would get the treatment, I just broke down” Arthur's father, Reece Morgan

Zolgensma is one of the world 's most expensive drugs with a price tag per dose of €2.08 million. Fortunately for Arthur and his family, the NHS negotiated a non-disclosed discounted price for the drug, making it more accessible for patients suffering from SMA to receive the treatment.

Giving hope to parents

Arthur’s father, 31-year old Reece Morgan was overjoyed at the news.

"When we found out that Arthur would get the treatment, and be the first patient, I just broke down,” he said.

“It had been such a whirlwind few weeks, filled with lots of anxiety and adjustment, as we learnt about his condition and what it might mean for him and our family”.

In a statement, Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, also acknowledged the importance of using innovative therapies to treat diseases and disorders, such as in this case.

“It is fantastic news that this revolutionary treatment is now available for babies and children like Arthur on the NHS,” he said.

"Smart deals"

Sally-Anne Tsangarides, General Manager at Novartis Gene Therapies in the UK said: “Novartis is delighted to be part of this remarkable milestone – it is a hugely important step for babies in England diagnosed with this devastating genetic condition and we thank all those who have been involved in the landmark agreement that has made it possible.”

The agreement between Novartis and the NHS is part of a " series of smart deals" aimed to secure more cutting-edge treatments for the British people, according to the NHS website.

EU gene therapy market

According to a recent McKinsey report, 16 of the top 50 global life science universities are European making the continent a world leader in gene therapy research and development.

However, Europe lags behind the United States when it comes to funding for novel drug development such as gene therapy.