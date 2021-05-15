Thousands march through Sydney in support of Palestinians over the deadly ongoing conflict with Israel.
The protest was organised to mark Al-Nakba or the "catastrophe", which commemorates the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the fighting during the creation of the Jewish state.
The protest comes as deadly violence escalated across the West Bank amid a massive aerial bombardment in Gaza. Dozens have been killed, most of them Palestinians.
