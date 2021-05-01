This week marked the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

In most Italian regions, cultural establishments, restaurants and cafes have reopened for outdoor dining, to the relief of businesses that were forced to shut down for months.

At least 44 people were killed and 150 injured in a stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Paramedics and ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. David Cohen/AFP

Musicians and chorus of the Fenice Opera theatre perform the “Verdi e la Fenice” to mark the reopening of the Fenice Opera theater in Venice, Italy. April 26, 2021 Andrea Pattaro/AFP

The supermoon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. April 27, 2021 Mark Baker/AP Photo

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham, England. April 27, 2021 Owen Humphreys/AP

US Vice President Kamala Harris greets Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi ahead of US President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress US Capitol in Washington, DC. April 28, 2021. Jim Watson/AFP

The winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles. April 25, 2021 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

A band plays music as a Long March 5B rocket, which carries China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre, Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. STR/AFP

University students perform acrobatics as others block a street during a national strike against government proposed tax reform in Bogota, Colombia. April 28, 2021 Fernando Vergara/AP Photo

Aerial picture taken burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 coronavirus are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi. April 26, 2021 Jewel Samad/AFP

Palestinian members of Hamas rappel along the wall of a building as they show off their skills during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City April 26, 2021. Mahmud Hams/AFP

A man swings fireworks during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the beach of Gaza City. April 26, 2021 Hatem Moussa/AP Photo

Muslim worshippers are sprayed with cool water during Friday prayers for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Old City of Jerusalem. April 30, 2021 Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo

A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a Buddhist in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea April 27, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Photo

