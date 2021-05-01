This week marked the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
In most Italian regions, cultural establishments, restaurants and cafes have reopened for outdoor dining, to the relief of businesses that were forced to shut down for months.
At least 44 people were killed and 150 injured in a stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
