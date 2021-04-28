Two London police officers charged for taking selfies at murder scene

Two London police officers have been charged with gross misconduct for taking selfies at the scene of a double murder.

Prosecutors say the officers took the "non-official and inappropriate photographs" of themselves at a crime scene in Wembley after two sisters were stabbed to death in a park.

These images were then shared via the messaging platform, WhatsApp.

They have been charged with misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police (MPS) said in a statement.

Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 32, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 27. The two police officers had been suspended since last June, after their arrest.

They were charged on Wednesday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"These are extremely serious charges and we thank the IOPC for their work to get to this point," said Paul Betts, Commander of the Directorate of Professional Standards at MPS

"Throughout their investigation, we have remained resolute in our efforts to provide every support to their enquiries.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring."

Betts said the police shared the public "outrage" but stated that an internal investigation would not be launched as it could affect the ongoing judicial process.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the case and is due to go on trial in June.

London police have previously come under criticism for intervening in a rally in honour of a 30-year-old woman, Sarah Everard.

A London police officer was charged with kidnap and murder in that case.