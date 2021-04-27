Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, drove tractors and petted lambs on a visit to a farm in County Durham, UK, Tuesday (27 APRIL 2021).

The royal couple - who celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday - popped on their Wellington boots to look inside the barns and enjoy the wide-open fields of the family-run Darlington farm.

The duke and duchess both had a chance to drive a tractor - and later enjoyed playing with lambs.

After the trip, William and Kate traveled to Durham to meet people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project - a charity helping those with additional needs across the county.