Four houses displaying personal items such as childhood photos and toys honor Americans who have lost their lives to gun violence, in an exhibition that recently opened at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

The Gun Violence Memorial Project aims to "celebrate and honor the individual stories, while also being able to physically represent the enormity of this epidemic," says Jha D Williams, project manager at the MASS Design Group, a non-profit architecture firm that collaborated with artist Hank Willis Thomas on the memorial.