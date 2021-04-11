Vergne displays perfect timing to win opening race of Rome E-Prix double-header

Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) produced a tactical drive in the Formula E race in Rome to take victory after starting from fifth.

He finished the race in 48 minutes 47.177 seconds, crossing the line behind the safety car, with Jaguar Racing's Sam Bird and Mitch Evans in second and third.

Vergne was under pressure throughout the race, notably from Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler).

However, the Brazilian succumbed to a technical problem late in the race allowing Frenchman Vergne to take command.

Stoffel Vandoorne crashed as he attempted to overtake, leading to the remaining laps being completed behind the safety car.