Bikini skiing event marks end of the winter season at Sochi

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders have swapped their winter gear for shorts and bikinis during the end-of-the-season mountain festival in Russia's Sochi, home of the 2014 Olympics.

Despite rainy weather, 738 brave riders from 16 to 70 years old hit the slopes of Rosa Khutor resort, and around 30,000 people gathered to watch and cheer on participants, who navigated down the 1,170-meter hill. The descent went smoothly, without any incident, as it was headed by professional ski instructors.

The annual BoogelWoogel mountain festival has been held at the Rosa Khutor since 2016. This year, according to organizers, the number of spectators has noticeably increased as many Russians turned to domestic vacation spots due to the closed borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.