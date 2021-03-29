BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention. Istanbul. March 27, 2021

Feminist organisations on Saturday protested against Turkey's withdrawal from the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women.

The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.

More No Comment