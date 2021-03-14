Hundreds attended a vigil to remember a young women killed in South London on Saturday.
Protesters defied a police ban on the event due to the coronavirus crisis. They were later criticised for clashes with those who attended nonetheless.
It was to pay tribute to 33-year-old Sarah Everard who was kidnapped and murdered while walking home from a friend's home.
A Met police officer was arrested and charged with her murder. The event has sparked a national conversation about violence against women.
