There is deep dissatisfaction with the vaccine rollout in some parts of the European Union, according to a Euronews survey.

Three-quarters of respondents in France (75%) and Germany (77%) and more than two-thirds in Italy (68%) were unhappy.

That contrasts sharply with the UK, where 85% of people who answered the survey expressed satisfaction.

The UK, which approved its first COVID-19 vaccine in early December, weeks before the EU, had administered 23.7 million jabs at the time of writing, that's four million more than France (5.9m), Germany (8.1m) and Italy (5.7m), combined.

The survey, carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, asked people living in these four countries about their attitudes towards the rollouts, including their hopes for the so-called vaccine passports.

Vaccine scepticism in France is well-documented. And our survey confirms this tendency, which is higher than in other European countries.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents either told us they would not take the vaccine (42%) or were unsure (21%) about whether to have it.

Just 37% in France said they would take the jab, half that of the UK (76%). The vast majority in Italy (71.3%) and Germany (63%) would also take it.

French respondents were also out of synchronisation with other Europeans on which jab to take.

Nine-in-ten people said it mattered which COVID-19 vaccine they were given. That compared with 28% in the UK, 45% in Germany and 53% in Italy.

There is also a disparity between France and other European countries on the acceptance of so-called vaccine passports.

Fewer than four-in-ten French respondents would be willing to carry one, compared with 21.3% in Germany, 15.7% in Italy and 11% in the UK

