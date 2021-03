This week Myanmar's security forces escalated their crackdown on peaceful anti-coup protests, Mount Etna continued spewing as in a series of eruptions, and a sinkhole appeared in Croatia,

Meanwhile, central Greece was struck by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

Here's a look at these and other stories from the week that were captured by photographers around the world.

A sinkhole in the village of Mececani, central Croatia. March 4, 2021 Darko Bandic/AP Photo

A soldier stands next to a detained man during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. March 3, 2021 STR via AFP

Protesters run during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. March 1, 2021 STR/AFP

Humaira Mustapha, the mother of 2 daughters who were among 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen at the Government Girls Secondary School in Nigeria. February 27 Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Women in red clothing dance as they welcome the meteorological spring during a protest against the Belarus presidential election results, near Minsk, Belarus. March 1, 2021 AFP

A protester holds up a Lebanese national flag as he walks in front of the burning tires that are blocking the main road, during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. March 3 Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

A firefighter inside a damaged house gives a man a bag with the personal belongings after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece. March 4, 2021 Vaggelis Kousioras/AP Photo

Mount Sinabung spews ash during its eruption as seen from Namanteran village in Karo, North Sumatra. March 3, 2021 Hendra Syamhari/AFP

Medical staff members prepare the evacuation of four COVID-19 patients to Paris from the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. March 4, 2021 Richard Bouhet/AFP

Supporters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold up their phones during a rally in the centre of Yerevan, Armenia. March 1, 2021 Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP

Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing. March 4, 2021 Andy Wong/AP Photo

The waning gibbous moon appears in the sky following the weekend's full "Snow Moon", near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. February 28, 2021 Thomas Coex/AFP

A couple walks along the snow-covered bank of the Neris River in Vilnius. February 28, 2021 Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

