Russian communists on Friday remembered former leader Joseph Stalin as they marked the 68th anniversary of his death.
Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party, hailed both Stalin and Vladimir Lenin, saying following the paths of both former leaders would lead to unity and progress in the country.
Valery Rashkin, the first secretary of the Russian Communist Party in Moscow, also paid tribute.
"Stalin is a creator," Rashkin said. "If our country continued along the road of Stalin, (to maintain) his course, we would be the first among the first in the whole world."
The Communist Party is currently the second biggest political party in the Russian Federation, after President Vladimir Putin's United Russia.
More No Comment
Protests continue over Lebanon's crippling economic crisis
Dakar disorder after arrest of Senegal's main opposition leader
Swimsuit-clad Poles fundraise with chilly swim and beach piano tunes
Protesters in Buenos Aires decry COVID vaccine scandal
Hundreds take to streets in Venezuela over murders of three women
Ultra-Orthodox Jews throw stones at police in Jerusalem
Hundreds of Danes protest against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen
Millions take sacred dip during India's Magh Mela bathing festival
Wax stars join diners at NYC restaurant for COVID-safe experience
COVID: Nice beaches deserted during city's first weekend lockdown
Russians mark sixth anniversary of opposition figure Nemtsov's killing
Israelis celebrate Purim with parade amid tighter COVID restrictions
Cellist Camille Thomas fills empty Louvre with classical music
Rollerblading police unit established in Pakistani port of Karachi
Musicians play as Myanmar coup protests continue