Belarus asks Lithuania to extradite opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus has asked Lithuania to extradite opposition leader and former presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the country's prosecutor general said on Friday.

Belarusian authorities "sent a request to the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Lithuania to extradite Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya for criminal prosecution for crimes against the order of government, public safety and the state," the Belarusian prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

Tsikhanouskaya was a presidential candidate in the disputed Belarus elections in August 2020 and dealt a formidable challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko.

Shortly after the elections, Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania and has been in exile since.

Former Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevičius scoffed at the extradition request in a tweet, writing that "the time is approaching when [Belarusian authorities] will have to be extradited to international court, for brutality, atrocities and crimes against Belarus and its citizens."

In the aftermath of the elections, Belarus was rocked by political demonstrations against the Lukashenko regime.

Tsikhanouskaya has condemned the authorities' use of force and detentions against demonstrators.

Western countries have denounced authorities' repression of the protest movement, issuing sanctions against top political leaders in the country.

Tsikhanouskaya received the EU's Sakharov Prize, awarded for the defence of human rights and freedom of thought, last year.

"I want every Belarusian who is now in jail, or was forced to live in exile, to return home," she told the EU Parliament in December of last year.

“Every country has its own path to democracy, and this is ours".