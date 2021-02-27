The Promenade des Anglais in Nice was almost empty as the city faced its first weekend under tighter lockdown measures as the region battles an increasing number of COVID cases.
The new weekend measures will be in force for at least two weeks, in addition to a national 6 pm - 6 am curfew on weekdays.
The northern port city of Dunkirk is under similar restrictions.
In both places, the numbers of infections have spiked and hospitals are overwhelmed, with some patients being transferred to other French regions.
