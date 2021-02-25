Malta's Police Commissioner says all people linked to the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have either been charged or are in custody.

Vincent Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to her murder. He's one of three men accused of carrying out the attack.

Daphne was killed in a car bomb attack in Malta in 2017.

She was well known for her reporting into alleged government corruption on the island.

Euronews spoke to the editor of the Times of Malta, Herman Grech, about whether people there feel justice has been done.

