Three mountain climbers have been killed by two separate avalanches in the Kamnik-Savinja Alps in Slovenia, local authorities have said.

The first avalanche caught four climbers in the area of Mount Storzic on Saturday, killing two people on the spot and burying two others up to their waists.

Three hours later, during the rescue operation for the first avalanche, a second struck, killing another climber. One climber was also seriously injured.

Meanwhile, two rescuers were injured, one seriously.

The Kamnik-Savinja Alps are around 50km (30 miles) north of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

According to police, the climbers were the only ones in the area as an avalanche alert had been issued, warning people against climbing in the extremely cold and windy weather.