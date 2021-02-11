Norway deports foreign truck driver for driving without snow chains near Arctic CircleComments
Norwegian police have deported a truck driver for driving without snow chains near a city in the Arctic Circle.
The foreign national was stopped twice by police within one hour around Tromsø on Tuesday, the authorities said.
"The driver was ordered to put on a chain after stopping in Hansjordnesbukta, but shortly afterwards he was stopped again on Tromsøbrua without a chain," police stated.
In Norway, heavy vehicles are required to use snow chains from mid-November until the end of March regardless of the road conditions in the Scandinavian country.
The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration decided to deport the suspect with a ban on entering or driving lorries in Norway for two years.
The trailer driver was escorted out of the country by police on Wednesday and also accepted a fine of 11,000 Norwegian kroner (€1,072).
"Driving a trailer without being shoddy according to the conditions constitutes a great potential for danger," said police inspector Per Øyvind Skogmo.
Authorities have not revealed the name or nationality of the driver.