Norwegian police have deported a truck driver for driving without snow chains near a city in the Arctic Circle.

The foreign national was stopped twice by police within one hour around Tromsø on Tuesday, the authorities said.

"The driver was ordered to put on a chain after stopping in Hansjordnesbukta, but shortly afterwards he was stopped again on Tromsøbrua without a chain," police stated.

In Norway, heavy vehicles are required to use snow chains from mid-November until the end of March regardless of the road conditions in the Scandinavian country.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration decided to deport the suspect with a ban on entering or driving lorries in Norway for two years.

The trailer driver was escorted out of the country by police on Wednesday and also accepted a fine of 11,000 Norwegian kroner (€1,072).

"Driving a trailer without being shoddy according to the conditions constitutes a great potential for danger," said police inspector Per Øyvind Skogmo.

Authorities have not revealed the name or nationality of the driver.