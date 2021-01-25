French authorities are investigating the violent assault of a 15-year-old Ukrainian schoolboy in Paris.

The victim, identified only as Yuriy, was left in a coma after the attack in the wealthy 15th arrondissement of the capital city on January 15.

A widely-shared video of the beating showed a dozen young people in hooded jackets kicking and beating the teenager to the ground, before abandoning him.

According to his mother, Yuriy was with a group of friends after leaving school near the shopping centre of Beaugrenelle, when they were "surprised by a gang of young people".

The Paris public prosecutor's office has entrusted the investigation for "attempted murder" to the city's judicial police.

"All means are being put in place to ensure that this case is resolved and that the perpetrators are quickly identified and arrested," Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz told AFP on Sunday.

On Sunday, the entourage of President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the Elysée Palace had "an exchange" with the victim's family. Yuriy remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Videos of the assault on social media prompted widespread indignation in France from prominent celebrities.

French World Cup-winning footballer Antoine Griezmann tweeted on Saturday that the images were "unbearable".

"Get well Yuriy, I am thinking of you and yours," added actor Omar Sy, star of Netflix crime drama Lupin.

"Images as violent as they are unbearable," tweeted world-record swimmer Amaury Leveaux, "all my support to Yuriy and his family".

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also confirmed on Saturday that an investigation had been launched into the "attack of incredible savagery".

"There will be no impunity for the perpetrators of Yuriy's assault," added Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Twitter.

"The Paris public prosecutor's office and the investigation services are fully mobilised."