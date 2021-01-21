BREAKING NEWS
Ukraine

Ukraine nursing home fire: 15 dead and five hospitalised after blaze in Kharkiv

By Rachael Kennedy
Pictures showed firefighters tackling smoke from burned-out rooms
At least 15 people have died after a fire ripped through a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to emergency services.

Nine people have been rescued, five of whom have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Ukrainian authorities said the fire broke out around 3 pm local time on Thursday and took 50 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Pictures showed blackened rooms and barred windows on the upper floor of the two-storey residential building, which had been converted into a home for the elderly.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped no more fatalities would be confirmed and said a state commission would investigate the cause of the blaze.

He added: "I call on local authorities to do everything possible to help victims and relatives who have lost loved ones.

"My sincere condolences."