Regrettable that Trump has not conceded, says Merkel

Shock, anger, dismay. The words of European leaders watching the storming of the Capitol from across the Atlantic. The violent scenes in Washington had EU allies appalled as what they saw as an attack on democracy.

German chancellor Angela Merkel: “A fundamental rule of democracy is that, after elections, there are winners and losers. Both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner. President Trump regrettably has not conceded his defeat since November.”

While EU politicians were swift in their condemnation of an attempt to subvert a democratic process, there were also warnings issued in some quarters over the fragility of Europe's own democratic foundations.

Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (S&D, Finland, vice chair of the EP delegation to the U.S.): "Words and actions are not two different things. The politicians are not the ones to take the action, but we are the ones to speak. And then the others do the action. So also here (in Europe), we should be very mindful of what we say and how we lead the debate in the countries and in the European Parliament and in Europe. (...) So, the rule of law and democracy are the values that are the values not to be taken as self-evident and easy, but something that we have to cherish and respect every day, every one of us."

The scenes of riots may have left many politicians rattled in both Washington and Brussels, but for now thoughts turn to how to heal the rift. In America, this monumental task now falls to Joe Biden.

Jon-Christopher Bua, political analyst at Reel Political News, Washington: "He (Biden) is almost the perfect president for this time, because he is a soothing man. He is a man who has wisdom. When I saw him on the screen last night, he reminded me of clips that I saw of Franklin Delano Roosevelt when he said December 7th (Pearl Harbor), a day that will live in infamy. He has that kind of veritas, he has that kind of presence to bring the country together. And, look, there are many people who like him."

In the run-up to the inauguration of Joe Biden, Europe will keep a close eye on the US. Both as an example, and a warning.