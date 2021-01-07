Mum fearful for her son's life after Brexit halts cannabis medicine

The supply of a life-changing cannabis medicine from the Netherlands to the UK has been stopped because of Brexit, causing one mum in Warwickshire to become fearful for her son's life.

Hannah Deacon's nine-year-old son, Alfie Dingley has a rare form of epilepsy. He's been taking the medicine called Bedrolite oil for a couple of years.

Alfie used to suffer around 150 seizures a week but since beginning the cannabis oil, he's been seizure-free.

Mum Hannah Deacon told Euronews: “It’s changed his life. He has become seizure-free for many months at a time. He’s learning; he’s going to school; he’s very very happy. It’s been absolutely life-changing."

But in December she received a letter from the Department of Health and Social Care which said "prescriptions issued in the UK can no longer be lawfully dispensed in an EU Member State."

The DHSC added that there were a range of alternative cannabis-based medicines available to UK patients.

Deacon said: "when you have a child that's doing very very well on medicine, you do not change them.

“It’s very upsetting and frightening as my child faces hospital during a pandemic which is something we really don’t want to have to do."

To listen to the full interview please click on the player above.