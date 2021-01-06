UK live music industry calls for help to save summer festival season

Can you remember the time when we could rub shoulders and sing our hearts out at live concerts?

For many of us, it's certainly a long time ago, and even with coronavirus vaccines on the way, there's no guarantee this summer will look more normal.

In the UK, there are fears that some of the biggest events, such as the Glastonbury festival, will be called off by the end of January due to the ongoing uncertainty.

Festivals take at least six to eight months to organise, and intervention is needed now, says Paul Reed, CEO of Britain's Association of Independent Festivals.

The industry is calling on the government to introduce cancellation insurance and an extension to VAT cuts on concert tickets.

Festivals generate close to 2 billion euros for the UK economy each year, but COVID-19 restrictions have wiped out the 2020 season, with revenues down by 90 per cent.

Watch the interview in the video player above.