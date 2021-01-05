The Feast of Epiphany, or Three Kings' Day, is traditionally Spain's main festive holiday.
It's when children who have been kind and well-behaved receive their presents brought by the Three Kings.
But this year, the COVID-19 restrictions mean the traditional parades have been scrapped.
Instead, in Fuenlabrada near Madrid, a big canopy was set up so that children can see Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar from a distance.
