The Feast of Epiphany, or Three Kings' Day, is traditionally Spain's main festive holiday.

It's when children who have been kind and well-behaved receive their presents brought by the Three Kings.

But this year, the COVID-19 restrictions mean the traditional parades have been scrapped.

Instead, in Fuenlabrada near Madrid, a big canopy was set up so that children can see Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar from a distance.