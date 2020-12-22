Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, sent rocks flying into the air and lava streams oozing down the slopes Monday. \n\nAccording to the Italian news agency ANSA, a series of explosions have occurred in three different craters in the volcano over the past two days. \n\nThe explosions did not create any risk to the area and did provide a spectacular show. \n\nEtna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mt Vesuvius near Naples. \n\nVesuvius last erupted in 1944. \n\nEtna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange in the night. \n\n
