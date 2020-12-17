Climate scientists need your help to decipher ancient documents, observe changes in nature, and offer your computing power for future global warming scenarios.

In this Climate Now live we meet the experts who want to work with you to rescue historic data, watch wildlife and crack the toughest puzzles in climate science.

How do you get involved? Is 'citizen science' really 'serious' science? What discoveries have citizen scientists made and how does it all help to save the planet?

The event begins at 17:00 CET on Thursday 17 December.

Don't forget to put your questions to the panel through social media or YouTube live chat.

The guests taking part are: