Climate scientists need your help to decipher ancient documents, observe changes in nature, and offer your computing power for future global warming scenarios.
In this Climate Now live we meet the experts who want to work with you to rescue historic data, watch wildlife and crack the toughest puzzles in climate science.
How do you get involved? Is 'citizen science' really 'serious' science? What discoveries have citizen scientists made and how does it all help to save the planet?
The event begins at 17:00 CET on Thursday 17 December.
Don't forget to put your questions to the panel through social media or YouTube live chat.
The guests taking part are:
- Grégoire Loïs of the Vigie-Nature project, which observes how birds, bats, insects, snakes and butterflies across France are reacting to changes on our planet
- Koen Hufkens from the Jungle Rhythms and JungleWeather projects, which is building a unique archive on climate and nature in the Congo to see how the jungle is reacting
- Dr Sarah Sparrow from the ClimatePrediction.net project, which is embracing the power of thousands of home computers to simulate future climate scenarios.
Martin Stendel, a Danish climate scientist digitising the climate history of Denmark and Greenland using ancient shipping logs
Joaquim Garrabou, Observadores del Mar, Tracking the human-induced changes in the Mediterranean Sea to preserve the health of the ocean.
- Swiss climatologist Stefan Brönnimann, who is identifying the gaps in our climate knowledge and how to fill them with historical records and ancient data
- Adam Jon Kronegh from the Danish National Archive, which is uncovering millions of weather archives commanded by the Danish king.