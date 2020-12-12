A Marseille-based artist is confining himself for ten days in a four square metre cube visible to passers-by in a new installation entitled "Non essential".
Artist Gaëtan Marron said the work is about "bringing culture, which clearly saved us during this lockdown, back to the centre of the subject".
He will stay in a glass cube that does have some non essential items including a TV and coffee machine.
"I think that today culture, art, but especially culture in general, has clearly saved us during this lockdown. I think that without it, it would have been much more complicated," Marron said.
"I have the feeling that today in these days we miss what is really the real human contact, what we call today social networks, whereas we have really lost social links in this period," he added.
"And I think it's not insignificant if a lot of people don't feel really well, are depressed at the moment, it's because we really lost something from all this."
More No Comment
Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree
Slipping, sliding and skating: Ice covers the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Virus-hit Cyprus shuts hospitality and restaurants for holiday season
'Aachoo!': Banksy's new sneezing woman artwork appears on Bristol home
Filipinos head to Christmas parks for festive cheer amid the pandemic
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion
Mural in Mexico honours nurses helping in fight against COVID-19
EU chiefs hold minute's silence for former French PM Giscard d'Estaing
'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis
Tension in Tirana amid protests over police shooting during curfew
Rocketship bursts into flames as it tries to land vertically
Explosions hit three Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands
Mothers' Day celebrations toned down in Panama amid pandemic
Venice flooded after dyke-on-demand system not triggered
It's 40 years since Beatles star John Lennon was killed in New York
Locals gather to watch volcano erupt on French island of Reunion
UK launches coronavirus immunisation programme
Pope prays in surprise visit to Virgin Mary statue in Rome
Ethiopian children attend school at refugee camp in Sudan
MPs throw furniture as political turmoil grips DRC