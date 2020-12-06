A large rotating ice disc has been spotted floating in a river in northern China.
The rare natural phenomenon, which is caused when ice discs form on the outer bends in a river where the accelerating water creates a force called "rotational shear", breaking off a chunk of ice and twisting it around.
As the disc rotates, it grinds against surrounding ice, smoothing its form into a circular shape.
On Wednesday, surprised local residents in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region discovered the rarity, which was rotating on the surface of the Taoer River running through the city
The steadily rotating ice disc was in a perfectly round shape and looked like a giant jade pendant.
"It's so fantastic. I never saw ice like this before," said a resident who lives near the river.
The phenomena have been spotted in a few other extremely cold areas, like Canada and the North Pole.
More No Comment
Prague sets up drive-through St Nicholas event amid COVID restrictions
Parents and children call for schools to reopen at California rally
Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without ropes
Christmas lights switching on events look different amid pandemic
Russia begins distributing Sputnik V vaccine
Deadly flooding hits Indonesia's Sumatra island
Anti-Amazon protesters demonstrate in front of Paris Finance Ministry
Cat rescued from inside electric cable casing by Turkish firefighters
Watch: Explosives bring smokestack crashing to the ground
Plane makes emergency landing and hits vehicle on Minnesota motorway
Palestinians take part in wheelchair marathon to mark disability day
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic
Protesters air Amazon gripes outside Jeff Bezos' NYC apartment block
London's National Gallery reopens as England's lockdown is lifted
Tributes paid to those killed when a car drove into shoppers in Trier
Blizzards sweep large amounts of snow onto Russia's northernmost city
'Brexit monster' warns of horrors ahead at Dutch port
Volunteers fish 52 rental bicycles from a Paris canal
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes