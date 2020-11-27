Football legend Maradona buried as thousands mourn in Buenos Aires

Football superstar Diego Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony, while tens of thousands of fans mourned in the streets of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

His body was escorted under heavy security from the presidential residence, Casa Rosada, to the Bella Vista burial ground.

Many climbed the fences of the residence, cheering for Maradona one last time.

Others wept and tossed football jerseys to the passing hearse.

Earlier, Maradona's body lay in state as thousands of fans filed past.

The hearse carrying the casket of Diego Maradona leaves the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. AP Photo/Mario De Fina

The ceremony combined presidential-style honours with the chaos of a rowdy stadium.

Argentina's presidency itself declared three days of national mourning.

Maradona died Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires, where he had been recovering from a brain operation since November 3.