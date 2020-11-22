US election: Joe Biden's first Cabinet picks expected on Tuesday

US president-elect Joe Biden's first Cabinet picks should be announced on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming chief of staff, however, offered no details on Sunday about which department heads Biden would first announce.

He is being watched to see whether he will make history by nominating the first woman to lead the Pentagon, the Treasury Department or the Department of Veterans Affairs, or the first African American at the top of the Defense Department, the Interior Department or the Treasury Department.

Biden said last week he had settled on his pick for treasury secretary.

Klain said the Trump administration's refusal to clear the way for Biden's team to have access to key information about agencies and federal dollars for the transition is taking its toll on planning, including the Cabinet selection process.

Trump's General Services Administration has yet to acknowledge that Biden won the election.

Looking ahead to the Jan. 20 inauguration, Klain said it is “going to definitely have to be changed” due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that the Biden team is consulting with Democratic leadership in the House and Senate over their plans.

“They’re going to try to have an inauguration that honours the importance and the symbolic meaning of the moment, but also does not result in the spread of the disease. That’s our goal,” Klain said.