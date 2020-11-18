Russia has invited EU countries to access its COVID-19 vaccine - if they can set up their own production centres to manufacture it.

Hungary is the only country in the bloc to so far trial Sputnik V, which is named after the first satellite launched into space by the Soviet Union in 1957.

But Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Euronews that while Moscow had the capacity to produce enough of the vaccine for its own population, it is happy for other countries to make use of it too.

"The world's very first certified vaccine was Russia's Sputnik V vaccine," he said. "However, given how widespread the pandemic is the question arises not only of the availability of the vaccine but also the availability of a base for its production and subsequent distribution.

"In this regard, the Russian Federation invites other countries to establish at home the production of our vaccine, invented by Russian scientists."

The EU has signed several contracts with vaccine producers across the globe, but none so far from Russia.

