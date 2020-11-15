British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gone into isolation after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Sunday evening.

The head of government, who was severely affected by COVID-19 several months ago, feels "good" and has "no symptoms" of the disease, the same source said, adding that he would continue to work from Downing Street, "including leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Johnson was notified by the National Health Services' Track and Trace programme, a Downing Street spokesman said, that he had been in contact with someone that had tested positive.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament's business.