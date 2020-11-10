How to make the Armani/Kaf’s kosher arancini

The Armani/Kaf’s Kosher Arancini

All products at the Armani Kaf restaurant are certified as ‘glatt’ kosher - which means they adhere to the strictest interpretation of the Jewish dietary laws. All preparation and ingredient selection at the Armani Kaf is under the rabbinical supervision of Rabbi Levi Duchman.

Margarine is used instead of butter in this recipe. This is because the kosher kitchen at the Armani Kaf is for meat and as per the Jewish dietary laws, the preparation and indeed consumption of dairy is strictly separate from meat. Thius is because of a verse which appears three times in the Torah, which states: 'Do not cook a kid (or young domesticated animal) in its mother's milk.'

However, this dish can of course also be prepared in a non-kosher fashion.

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil

Garlic cloves

Carrot

Celery

Minced beef

Tomato paste

Arborio rice

Margarine

Flour

Eggs

Breadcrumbs

Salt, pepper, sugar, paprika, cumin, bay leaves, coriander leaves, lemon mayonnaise

PREPARATION

Bolognaise

1. Dice some carrots and celery, slice some garlic.

2. Heat olive oil in a pan and add carrots, celery and garlic. As they soften, reduce the heat a little.

3. Once the vegetables have sufficiently softened, add the beef mince and brown.

4. Mix in tomato paste, add some water and bay leaves and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes. Season with salt.

5. Allow to cool and place in the fridge (N.B. the cooler the better for making the arancini balls later so even freezing the bolognaise is an option if there is time).

Tomato Fondue

1. Pour a few tablespoons of olive oil into a very hot pan and add some finely chopped onions, garlic and peeled tomatoes.

2. Season with salt, pepper, a little bit of sugar, cumin powder and paprika.

3. Reduce the heat and let it simmer until all the water has evaporated and you have a ‘tomato marmalade’ consistency.

Arborio Rice

1. Heat olive oil in a pan and add the arborio rice directly on top so that it’s piping hot this will help make it sticky.

2. For each measure of rice, add three of water.

3. Leave to cook until the water evaporates and the rice should appear almost overcooked and sticky. (Tip: If ever you overcook a risotto, transform it into an arancini instead because when you fry the overcooked rice it will get nice and crispy)

4. Add margarine (or butter if non-kosher) and let the rice cool.

Arancini

1. Roll your cold, sticky rice into a ball in the palm of your hand and hollow the centre with your thumb.

2. Add the cold bolognaise to the centre and complete the arancini ball.

3. Place the arancinis in a bowl of flour, then eggs then breadcrumbs.

4. Place your arancini in a deep fat fryer and cook until golden and crispy.

Plating

1. Reheat the tomato fondue and pour into a ring in the centre of the plate.

2. Take the fried arancini and place them on top of the tomato fondue.

3. Remove the ring and garnish with lemon mayonnaise and coriander leaves