Hurricane Zeta brought strong winds and heavy rains to Mexico's Caribbean coast before weakening to a tropical storm on Tuesday and heading towards the United States.
There were no reports of deaths or significant damage after Zeta made landfall near the resort town of Tulum late on Monday, the second hurricane to hit the Yucatan Peninsula this month.
Zeta had strengthened in the Caribbean from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane -- the weakest on a scale of five -- but it lost strength as it moved over land and headed towards the Gulf of Mexico.
At 1200 GMT, the storm was located near the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, packing maximum sustained winds of around 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
