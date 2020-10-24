Restaurant owners in Rome pulled down their shutters on Friday evening shortly before 9 pm, when police closed down four piazzas known for their lively nightlife.
Many of the restaurants had signs with crosses on them, pronouncing their business dead due to stringent new government measures being imposed as COVID-19 infections rise again in Italy.
New cases in the country rose to more than 19,000 on Friday – more than in the first few weeks of the pandemic last spring when the government ordered a lockdown.
On Friday some 100 Italian scientists and researchers called on the president and prime minister to take stronger measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Premier Giuseppe Conte has left it up to regional governors, in this second wave of infections, to order restrictions such as overnight curfews including in places like Rome, Milan and Naples.
In Rome, the local government ordered a midnight curfew, the closure of popular piazzas at 9pm and a ban on drinking while standing.
Officials warned of fines of up to €1000 for disregarding the rules.
As of Friday over 37,000 people have died in Italy from COVID-19.
Protesters angered over new coronavirus restrictions clashed with police in the Italian city of Naples on Friday night.
Angry over a regional curfew and by the local governor’s vow to put the region under lockdown to try to tame surging COVID-19 infections, the demonstrators threw rocks and police officers responded with tear gas.
The protesters numbered several hundred, according to local media.
They headed toward the Campania region's headquarters near the southern Italian city's Mediterranean waterfront.
Unemployment in the south runs double or even higher than in the north.
More No Comment
European hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 patient numbers increase
London's Chinatown is 'over the Moon' about its lantern installation
Argentina's nurses demand better working conditions as pandemic rages on
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado
Protest in Bogota
Protests continue in Lagos, Nigeria, over alleged police brutality
Young doctors in Barcelona take off clothes to highlight concerns
French MPs hold a minute's silence for murdered teacher Samuel Paty
Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election
Hospitality workers serve up a protest over coronavirus restrictions
Mont-Saint-Michel becomes an island during high tides
Pele's home town pays tribute to footballing legend with mural
Clashes erupt during protests anniversary in Chile
Anti-lockdown demonstration turns violent in Prague
Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass
Skull sculptures laid in Mexico for Day of the Dead
People pay tribute to beheaded teacher outside his former school
Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police
Tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing
Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona