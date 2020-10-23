Latest Live Coverage

Argentina's nurses demand better working conditions as pandemic rages on

Hundreds of nurses march through the streets of Buenos Aires towards the local government headquarters. They are rallying to ask for recognition, better salaries and improved working conditions.

Health workers are claiming they face shortages of medical supplies amid a lingering economic crisis worsened by the COVID-19 outbreak in Argentina.

