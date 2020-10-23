Argentina's nurses demand better working conditions as pandemic rages on

Hundreds of nurses march through the streets of Buenos Aires towards the local government headquarters. They are rallying to ask for recognition, better salaries and improved working conditions.
Health workers are claiming they face shortages of medical supplies amid a lingering economic crisis worsened by the COVID-19 outbreak in Argentina.
More No Comment
European hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 patient numbers increase
London's Chinatown is 'over the Moon' about its lantern installation
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado
Protest in Bogota
Protests continue in Lagos, Nigeria, over alleged police brutality
Young doctors in Barcelona take off clothes to highlight concerns
French MPs hold a minute's silence for murdered teacher Samuel Paty
Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election
Hospitality workers serve up a protest over coronavirus restrictions
Mont-Saint-Michel becomes an island during high tides
Pele's home town pays tribute to footballing legend with mural
Clashes erupt during protests anniversary in Chile
Anti-lockdown demonstration turns violent in Prague
Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass
Skull sculptures laid in Mexico for Day of the Dead
People pay tribute to beheaded teacher outside his former school
Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police
Tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing
Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona
Rivals groups fight over mayoral office ahead of Bolivian election