France extends curfew to 46 million people amid rising COVID-19 cases

France has put at least 46 million of its citizens under curfew in 54 departments and one overseas territory, government officials said.

Some 38 departments were added to the curfew from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am, after nine metropolitan areas were put under curfew last week.

"The situation is serious. It is serious in Europe, it is serious in France," said Prime Minister Jean Castex. "The health situation in our country has continued to degrade," Castex said.

The virus progressed 40% in one week, he said. Cases are doubling every 15 days, Castex added.

France has recorded a record number of daily cases in recent weeks, often surpassing 30,000 cases a day. That means, health minister Olivier Véran said, there are more than 1000 new cases every hour of the day and night.

The country has now logged nearly one million cases of COVID-19 and more than 34,000 deaths. Nearly 10,000 people are currently hospitalised in France with COVID-19.

The test positivity rate in the country is over 13%.

It comes amid a second wave of COVID-19 in multiple European countries where many have counted record numbers of cases.

Germany, which had fared well in the first wave compared to its neighbours, recorded more than 10,000 cases in a single day,