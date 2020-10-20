Young doctors in Barcelona stripped to their underwear in a bid to highlight claims they are on low salaries, don't get enough rest and have a lack of supervision.

It comes as hospitals in the region are struggling amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The doctors said taking their clothes off was meant to symbolise a lack of protection they felt in doing their jobs.

Doctors take part in three to five years of residency at hospitals to specialise in a particular area of medicine.

But the pandemic has forced many to stop their specialisation to join the front line, assuming responsibilities many say they were unprepared for.