Unseeded Polish teen Iga Swiatek won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the US' Sofia Kenin at the French Open in Paris.

Swiatek, 19, became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

Ranked 54th in the world, she was the second-lowest-ranked woman to reach the final of the French Open since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

It was the first time both players had competed at Roland Garros.

Fourth-seeded Kenin, 21, won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Visibly emotional on the court, the American player appeared to be suffering from an injury and requested a medical time-out at the beginning of the second set.

"I don't know what's going on. I'm so happy," Swiatek said after the match during an on-court interview. "It's just overwhelming for me, it's crazy."

Her victory will see her break into the Top 20 next week.

Polish President Andrzej Duda switly congratulated Swiatek for her victory.

"Great thanks and congratulations for Iga Swiatek! A historic day for Poland, for Polish sport and for Polish tennis. Bravo!," he wrote on Twitter.

The men's final will be played on Sunday afternoon with Serbia's Novak Djokovic taking on current titleholder, and 12-time winner, Rafael Nadal from Spain.