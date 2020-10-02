At least 770 students test positive for COVID-19 at UK university

At least 770 students at Northumbria University in northern England have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed to Euronews.

"As of Friday 2 October, we can confirm that we are aware of 770 Northumbria University students who have tested positive for Covid-19 of whom 78 are symptomatic," a spokesperson from the university said.

"These students are all now self-isolating. Their flatmates and any close contacts are also self-isolating for 14 days in line with government guidance."

The university said that they were providing students with food during their self-isolation.

Cllr Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Public Health, said the universities had gone to great lengths to protect students from viruses but said that "a small number of students are undermining these efforts".

Cases have been increasing significantly in the United Kingdom over the past few weeks, with nearly 7,000 cases in 24 hours on Friday.

UK authorities have recently implemented stricter measures in local areas where virus cases are rising quickly.