Students in the Austrian capital Vienna have trialled a new COVID-19 test that claims to give a result in just 10 minutes.

More than 3,000 students from Vienna University took part.

The test, which claims a 99% accuracy rate, was developed in Germany and is now been trialled on large numbers of people in Austria.

If the quick test comes back with a positive result, the patient must then take a PCR test to confirm the result.