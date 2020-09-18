Students in the Austrian capital Vienna have trialled a new COVID-19 test that claims to give a result in just 10 minutes.
More than 3,000 students from Vienna University took part.
The test, which claims a 99% accuracy rate, was developed in Germany and is now been trialled on large numbers of people in Austria.
If the quick test comes back with a positive result, the patient must then take a PCR test to confirm the result.
More No Comment
Russian artist fills Moscow museum with colourful latex sculptures
One of the largest T-rex skeletons set to go up for auction
Jimi Hendrix legends and myths live on in Moroccan village
Migrants still stuck in limbo on Lesbos after Moria camp blazes
Paris museum puts on 'mask-and-shoes-only' event for naturists
Germany: socially distanced rooftop symphonic concert
Landmarks and buildings lit up as Berlin's Festival of Lights begins
Effigy of Spanish king burned as tensions rise on Catalan National Day
Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos
Orange skies in San Francisco's Bay Area as smoke blocks out the sun
Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp
Trump supporters stage motorcade near Portland, Oregon
Rolling Stones memorabilia store opens its doors in London
Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets
Typhoon Haishen batters southern Japan
Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay
Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat
London holds first-ever mural festival despite coronavirus crisis
Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship
NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket