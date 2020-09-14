Watch live: EU summit with China 'frank and open' says von der Leyen

The European Union summit with China was "frank and open", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, stressing however that "a lot still remains to be done" particularly with regards to access to the Chinese market.

The negotiations between the Commission chief, Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended with promises to speed up negotiations on an investment treaty before the end of the year.

Trade and climate change were the main topics discussed during the summit, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But EU leaders stressed that they have also called on China to refrain from unilateral actions in the South China Sea, and raised grave concerns about the National Security Law in Hong Kong and their worries about the persecution of Uighur minority.

Pressure has been mounting on Europe to stand up more to China especially after it was revealed that an EU report on disinformation had been watered down following diplomatic influence from Beijing.

Watch the live press conference in the video player above.